Railtown Launches Root Cause Discovery for Node JS

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. RAIL ("Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of Railtown Root Cause Discovery for Node JS.

Node JS is one of the most popular programming languages among developers, having hit over one billion downloads and powering over thirty million websites and applications. Many of the largest technology companies have implemented Node JS, and some utilize it as their primary backend language. (www.webtribunal.net)

Adding a Node JS solution to our expanding lineup that includes our .NET and JavaScript solutions exposes Railtown's Machine Learning services to an even bigger and broader marketplace of developers, applications, and customers and uniquely positions Railtown to be the Single Source of Truth for Root Cause Discovery for both the back end and the front end of any application.

"Our latest feature roll out of Railtown for Node JS is part of our continued strategy of applying our Machine Learning Engine to all applications built in any programming language," says CEO Cory Brandolini.

We are also pleased to announce that we have now fully integrated Railtown's application with software development platform GitHub. Microsoft owned GitHub has over eighty-three million developers and over two hundred million software code repositories.

"Millions of developers and companies build, ship, and maintain their software on GitHub. GitHub Actions enables automation of software workflows with world-class CI/CD. Developers can build, test, and deploy code right from GitHub. Now, Railtown AI easily integrates with GitHub Actions to provide a seamless service integrated in the CI/CD pipeline, allowing software teams to monitor applications, perform root cause analysis, and improve velocity from developer environments to all the CI/CD environments the team is using," says CTO Marwan Haddad.

ABOUT RAILTOWN AI TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Railtown has developed a SAAS-delivered solution for software development teams that utilizes AI to drive optimizations and deliver insights at every stage of software development. Railtown converts CI/CD systems to full CI/CD/CM (continuous monitoring) systems - monitor, diagnose, and prioritize errors from the whole CI/CD environment on a single platform. Railtown's Continuous Machine Learning Application will empower developers to accelerate innovation while ensuring their applications reliability and increasing velocity.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Rebecca Kerswell, Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Email: rebecca@railtown.ai

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131104