PureVPN Bolsters Its Multi-Platform Support With Native Apps for Chromebook and Huawei Devices

British Virgin Islands-based PureVPN is bringing its suite of security-centric services to two major platforms - Chromebook and Huawei - today. The virtual private network (VPN) vendor said its newest apps can be downloaded from Chrome Web Store and Huawei App Gallery worldwide.

By expanding its repertoire of multi-platform apps, PureVPN is poised to cater to ever-evolving and complex privacy needs. Users will now have more options to utilize secure VPN services on their Huawei-branded smart devices and Google Chromebooks.

Previously, the VPN provider rolled out apps for Amazon FireStick and Android TV's family of devices.

Now on Chromebook

PureVPN brings its raft of essential privacy features to the low-cost computing segment. With a native Chromebook application, about 50 million users worldwide - mostly students and employees - will be able to take advantage of fast and responsive performance on their laptops.

Also available for Huawei

Huawei commands a 29% market share in the Chinese market. With PureVPN on Huawei App Gallery, millions of users in China and worldwide can benefit from industry-grade encryption. With a certified no-log policy from a leading audit firm, PureVPN does not store any user data, affording users more security and anonymity online.

PureVPN continues to make smart investments to future-proof its products. Its partnership with Quantinuum, a leading quantum computing company, means that users can take advantage of quantum-resistant encryption keys as an added security measure.

