TDOC Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Losses

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc" or the "Company") TDOC. The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Teladoc securities between October 28, 2021 and April 27, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors are hereby notified that they have until August 5, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/teladoc-why-did-teledoc-drop-class-action-fraud

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting Teladoc's BetterHelp and chronic care businesses; (ii) accordingly, the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) as a result, Teladoc's revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Teladoc would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Teladoc class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Teladoc class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

Investor Relations

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

