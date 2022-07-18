Tiidal Gaming's Lazarus Esports Player Wins 2022 North American NHL Gaming World Championship

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. TIDL TIIDF ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce that Justin Reguly or also known as "LZR Regs", a professional player of Lazarus Esports, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tiidal Gaming, has won the 2022 North American NHL Gaming World Championship ("NHL GWC").
Justin, who joined Lazarus Esports in February 2021, was awarded a cash prize of $26,000 after being crowned the North American champion in the NHL GWC on July 6, 2022. This year represents the third consecutive year that Justin has qualified for the NHL GWC - North America as a finalist, having finished in second place last year. Justin represented the New York Islanders in the NHL GWC as all finalists of the tournament had to choose a NHL club that they wish to represent.
Charlie Watson, Chief Gaming Officer of Tiidal Gaming (Left) and Justin Reguly, Professional NHL Esports Player for Lazarus Esports (Right) at the 2022 North American NHL GWC Final
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7367/131099_f55cef84d40dfb8e_002full.jpg
The tournament, which began in March 2022, saw 18,000 registrants competing for their share of a prize pool of up to US$100,000 with only eight contestants making it to the North American Club Final.1 The NHL GWC also saw Lazarus Esports' content creator and esports commentator Cam "NoSleeves" Halbert host and commentate the tournament's final matches in both Europe and North America. The finalists and commentators proceeded to attend the 1st round of this year's NHL Draft Day at the Bell Centre in Montreal the following day.
"We would like to congratulate "LZR Regs" for winning the North American Gaming World Championship," said Charlie Watson, Chief Gaming Officer of Tiidal Gaming. "Despite losing the first game in the Final, we were thrilled that Justin was able to rally and win the next two games in dominant fashion, to defeat his opponent and secure the title to be crowned the 2022 North American Gaming World Champion. It's an honour that Lazarus Esports played a pivotal role in the development and training of Justin over the last one and a half years. We are delighted to have achieved such success to date in the NHL ecosystem and are eager to continue building and offering a supportive home and competitive space for the NHL esports community and other respective sports titles."
Since joining Lazarus Esports, Justin has won a number of online '1v1' and '6v6' events across North America. He was also part of an influencer team within Lazarus Esports that worked with Chevrolet Canada in November 2021 for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, which included a first of its kind online esports event called the Chevrolet Canada Shootout Showdown presented by Lazarus in March 2022.
About Tiidal Gaming
Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media & technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.
Tom Hearne
Chief Executive Officer, Tiidal Gaming
e: tom@tiidal.gg
t: 416-560-0528
Investor Relations
e: ir@tiidal.gg
t: 905-510-7636
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of the Company with respect to performance, business and future events. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.
Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
1.https://www.nhl.com/news/nhl-gaming-world-championship-registration-opens/c-331314474
https://www.nhl.com/news/nhl-gaming-world-championship-crowns-new-north-american-champion/c-334835382
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131099
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.