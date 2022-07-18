Top Cryptocurrency Exchange Bybit Partners With Electronic Trading Pioneer Actant

Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Bybit, the only cryptocurrency exchange to offer USDC options, has partnered with trading solutions provider Actant to provide first-in-class trading tools for professional traders.

Bybit, which has one of the largest BTC futures open interest, is now fully integrated with Actant, bringing a full range of tools for risk, trading, automation, and quoting to the cryptocurrency exchange.

Actant provides trading solutions for financial firms, including proprietary trading and market making firms, investment banks, and hedge funds trading on the world's major derivatives and stock exchanges. Building a strong partnership with Bybit allows Actant users to trade and clear on Bybit.

The full range of Actant tools for risk, trading, automation, and quoting are now available for trading on Bybit's extensive derivatives platform. Bybit covers futures, perpetuals, and has recently introduced stablecoin-margined options contracts, which allows traders access to crypto options using USDC, without the need to buy/own the underlying crypto asset.

Traders on Bybit can take advantage of the platform's margin and unified account system, which lowers margin requirements on hedged positions. This means traders can deploy profits from winning positions to offset the losses of losing positions in the same portfolio. Additionally, with Bybit's industry-leading liquidation protocol and world-class security, traders can be assured of safety and fairness across all Bybit trades, every step of the way.

"Actant is excited to have the opportunity to add and spotlight Bybit as part of our crypto destination offering," said Dan Sacks, CEO of Actant. "Actant is committed to rapidly expanding support of the crypto space, but remains selective in its investments. Bybit's innovation, leadership, and success accelerated our commitment to this integration. We look forward to enabling our mutual clients to unlock the full potential of Bybit with Actant's algorithmic quoting, and ExStream automated trading and hedging."

"I'm confident this partnership will benefit both our institutional and retail clients," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Actant, as an industry leader, is a natural fit for Bybit, and we are excited to combine their institutional-grade tools with our deep liquidity and ultra-fast 100K TPS matching engine. This partnership will allow users of both our platforms to benefit from the exponential growth of the crypto derivatives market, and strengthen both parties' positions as market leaders."

