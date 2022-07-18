SplitTesting.com, Top CRO Agency, Announces Formal Partnership with UX-Firm Oddit

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Leading conversion rate optimization (CRO) agency, SplitTesting.com, announces their partnership with Oddit, a brand-first CRO auditing firm to help implement CRO campaigns based on recommendations from their industry-leading UX designers. Both teams focus on supporting Ecommerce brands scale their revenue through increased conversion rates.
The goal of SplitTesting.com to help online businesses lower acquisition costs, increase average order value, and make more money per-visit without increasing ad spend. SplitTesting.com pushes boundaries in the industry through its ever-growing database of Ecommerce stores that make over $1b annually.
The partnership between Oddit and SplitTesting.com is to "bridge-the-gap" between data-driven CRO and brand-first CRO, the two major branches of conversion rate optimization. Oddit founders Taylor Davis and Shaun Brandt are highly-accomplished product and UX designers, previously building and exiting creative agencies. Oddit was the next logical step as they identified the CRO-space had a gap in the market for brand-driven CRO.
SplitTesting.com is quickly becoming the go-to full-service CRO agency, with a reputation for delivering exceptional results for clients and a full refund to unsatisfied customers. The recent partnership with Oddit will help the team at SplitTesting.com leverage the expertise of another major name in the eCommerce marketing industry to turn website visitors into paying, loyal customers through user testing, data analysis, and AI-driven software.
Dylan Ander, the founder of SplitTesting.com has founded, scaled, and exited two Ecommerce brands before starting SplitTesting.com.
"I've gone through the exact process every one of my clients is currently going through… scaling and (hopefully) exiting an Ecommerce brand. I get such a huge pleasure in helping our clients accomplish their goals by leveraging my experience and a world-class team we've assembled." - Dylan Ander, CEO of SplitTesting.com
The feats achieved by SplitTesting.com and Oddit haven't gone unnoticed as both agencies were recently selected as top eCommerce marketing agencies by Forbes. SplitTesting.com continues to receive accolades from different areas, including amazing reviews from clients, thanks to the unique combination of data-analysis, development execution and strong communication.
For further information on the partnership between SplitTesting.com and Oddit, visit - https://SplitTesting.com/ and Dylan's Twitter.
Media Contact
Dylan Ander
dylan@SplitTesting.com
SplitTesting.com
New York, NY
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131105
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
