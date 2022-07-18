Authors J.B. Wilson's and V.E. Gardner's new book, 'Cleared by Arrest: An American Injustice', is a tale of one woman's fight against a wrongful accusation by the police

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. - July 18, 2022 - (

)

J.B. Wilson, an author and retired psychotherapist, and V.E. Gardner, a retired civilian employee of the Indiana State Police, have completed their new book, "Cleared by Arrest: An American Injustice": the real-life harrowing experience faced by Gardner while fighting in the justice system. Gardner's tale, as told by Gardner and recounted by Wilson for publication, follows the distressing events that took place after Gardner was accused of stealing money from the evidence storage of the Indiana State Police.

"This is not a bash-the-police book," write Wilson and Gardner. "Cops have an extremely difficult and dangerous job made so much harder by lopsided social media reporting and constant public and political scrutiny. For the most part, law enforcement employees are extremely ethical and dedicated to correctly protecting and serving the public. Methods of evidence gathering and examination are better than ever before; and through the physical, social, and psychological sciences, investigators are usually able to catch and convict the bad guys. But sometimes, for whatever reason, they get it wrong. This was one of those cases.

"'Cleared by Arrest' is the story of Vera Gardner as she told it to the author. It's about how the Indiana State Police turned on a twenty-three-year veteran civilian employee with an exemplary record when fifty thousand dollars went missing from evidence. It's the story of how a fifty-four-year-old grandmother with multiple sclerosis and terminal cancer was accused of stealing that money so she and her husband could live it up one last time before her death. It's the story of sacrificing a civilian employee rather than risk the scandal and embarrassment of exposing an unsecure system of housing evidences and possible prosecution of a law enforcement officer. It's the story of how the justice system gets it wrong. It's the story of the little guy against the machine of the state."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J.B. Wilson's and V.E. Gardner's riveting tale will leave readers spellbound as Gardner's four-year fight for her name unfolds and she is cast aside by those she once worked with. Throughout her trials, Gardner faces insurmountable pressure to admit to a crime she did not commit and faces a system that seems stacked against her and has her fate decided from the start.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Cleared by Arrest: An American Injustice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both e-book and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: