Author Phil Garris's New Book, 'The ROLAMN: Divination & Prophecy,' is a Compelling Work That Explains the Spiritual Revelations the Author Has Personally Experienced

Phil Garris, whose perception was drastically changed following a vehicle accident that should have taken his life, has completed his new book, "The ROLAMN: Divination & Prophecy": a powerful work that opens the eyes of readers seeking to broaden their spirituality.

During the period of his post-concussional syndrome, Phil Garris experienced things he still, to this day, cannot explain—visions, voices, knowledge of occurrences and events he still cannot fully comprehend. The information he received from unknown forces was both enlightening and terrifying. His perception of reality shifted, and he was sent into a state of mental instability for approximately three years.

Afterward, when finding the ability to cope with what he had experienced, he continued to feel as if a heavy weight persisted to encumber his soul and filled him with deep ongoing depression. The knowledge he had been given of what was to come burdened his spirit deeply. In 2008, he decided to begin writing to try and explain this newfound knowledge.

Author Phil Garris begins his work, writing, "And then it appeared to me, the creature of evil and all of his swine that surrounded him. He took'eth control of the masses of land and the kingdoms thereof. And he brought forth a pungent smell and the odor of death. And he dwell'eth in his pit of vileness and depravity, and he and his swine of evil wallow in the filth of greed and addictions. And he brought forth an army of the sick and the vile. And the individuals of society knelled before the creature of evil and his swine and drink'eth the bile that spewed from the mouths of the swine of the creature of evil. And all seemed to be'eth content within their bath of sickness."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Phil Garris's profound work was originally written for the benefit of the author's own mental stability and recuperation. He decided to write as a medium instead of an author, allowing his soul and spirit to write the text without interference from his mind's intellect.

Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "The ROLAMN: Divination & Prophecy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

