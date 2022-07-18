

Fernando Aguirre, DHS Ventures Vice Chairman

Arriving at the investor conference. Fernando Aguirre, DHS Ventures' Vice Chairman





WASHINGTON - July 18, 2022 - (

)

DHS Ventures & Holdings' Governing Board has just approved a report through its Vice Chairman, Fernando Aguirre, of a summary pro forma of investments for Q2 2022, $15.3 Billion Returned to Investors; $10.7 Billion Invested; $17.8 Billion Raised.

DHS Ventures & Holdings dedicated itself during these first two quarters to making private equity investments in lower middle market companies based in North America. The solutions provided investors of all sizes, including non-institutional, the ability to participate in many offerings. DHS Ventures focused primarily on investments with an investment size of $2 billion to $25 billion.

Fernando Aguirre, Executive Vice Chairman of DHS Ventures & Holdings, said, "This was DHS Ventures & Holdings' best year ever. We both invested more money than ever before and returned more money to our investors through 71 exits and partial exits. We have been extremely active in all of our asset classes and geographic regions. We expect 2022 to be a challenging year."

ABOUT DHS VENTURES & HOLDINGS

DHS Ventures is a high-stakes investment, global strategy, and venture capital investment firm. Our strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. We provide our clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of public relations, public affairs, reputation and crisis management, digital strategy, advertising and other communications services. Our clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.

FOR DHS INVESTORS / RATIONALE FOR USE AND ACCESS TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

Management uses and presents GAAP and non-GAAP results to evaluate and communicate its performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be construed as alternatives to GAAP measures. Free cash flow, earnings from continuing operations before special items, operating profit before special items, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and comparable results are common supplemental measures of performance used by investors and financial analysts.

Results before special items are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures. While these adjusted results are not a substitute for reported results under GAAP, management believes this information is useful as an aid to further understand Meredith's current performance, performance trends, and financial condition.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on management's current knowledge and estimates of factors affecting the Company and its operations.

DHS® is a trademark or registered trademark of DHS Investments, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries, and may be registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owner.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: