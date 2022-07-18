Author the Silver Sparrow's New Book 'The Dark Existence' is a Spellbinding Fantasy Novel That Takes Readers Into the World of the Hallows Realm

NEW YORK - July 18, 2022 - (

The Silver Sparrow, who resides in Pennsylvania, has completed her new book, "The Dark Existence": a gripping and potent fantasy novel that follows Jason as he discovers the secret world of the Hallows Realm. He is thrown into the middle of an impending war that could wipe out both worlds.

The Silver Sparrow begins her riveting work, writing, "Fear. I remember feeling fear. My heart raced, my palms were sweating, and I did everything I could to take slow, easy breaths. I wanted to leave, but I didn't want my fear to show. It would only make things worse."

She continues, "He stood at the head of the class, answering a question on the blackboard. I remember how every girl in the class swooned over him. Maybe it was the flawless face almost hidden by his raven-black hair or the lanky build that also carried a presence of strength and confidence, or maybe it was the piercing gaze of his auburn eyes."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, The Silver Sparrow's compelling tale follows Jason's journey into the Hallows Realm. With the aid of a few unique faces, he will take on the dangerous task of finding the one thing that can save both worlds—the Sorcerer's Crown. However, is stopping the war to dethrone the evil tyrant truly the right choice?

Readers who wish to experience this mystifying work can purchase "The Dark Existence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

