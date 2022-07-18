Author Tatyana Tidy's New Book, 'Love is a Serious Matter,' is a Love Story With a Twist: The Star-Crossed Lovers Come From Opposite Ends of the Social Ladder

Tatyana Tidy, a historian with a doctoral degree, has completed her new book, "Love is a Serious Matter: Translation from Russian": an enthralling and romantic story about a young gunsmith girl and how she captivated the heart of a wealthy noble man.
Tatyana Tidy writes, "Aleksa looked for a long time at covered with high colors sunset water. The sun was almost hidden behind the skyline. Lyubava probably won't come, the youth thought. Suddenly, he had felt she was beside him. He had not seen her yet, but some inner sense made him turn. She stood slightly aloof, trying to stay closer to the ladia. She had blue smart sarafan and white chemise on. With embarrassment lowered down her look, the girl tousled the end of the light brown plait. Not tall, with huge blue eyes and delicate color on her cheeks, Lyubava was admirably beautiful. Her sincere embarrassment made her even more attractive. Aleksa could not tear himself away from the girl."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tatyana Tidy's enchanting tale is about the most important thing in the world—love.
Blending fact and fiction, the novel delves into a fascinating historical tale. This is the tale of how two ordinary people were able to survive the Mongol invasion of Kiev. Their love helped them to live through ordeals, as told in this book based on real events and facts of history. This story tells readers what it was like to be young and in love during those terrible times when Kiev was lying in ruins.
Love is even more serious when it is impossible to live without each other. The main characters are Aleksa and Lyubava. Aleksa is son of Kiev's head-of-thousand and Lyubava is the gunsmith's daughter. The love of Aleksa and Lyubava was fated to experience a lot of trials in order for them to be together. Their son Yura was born, which brought peace into their family. Lyubava and Aleksa were happy. But destiny prepared them for new trials and ordeals when the Mongol invasion began. Their love helped them to fight and survive in the horrifying days of the siege of Kiev in December 1240. Readers will discover a story of love and struggle, full of joys and tragedies.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Love is a Serious Matter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
