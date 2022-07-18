Author Michelle Lee Pike's New Book, 'Asher's Blood,' Follows Human Detective Asher Barnes, Who Has Been Tasked With Hunting Down the Vampire Lord Who Raised Her

NEW YORK - July 18, 2022 - (

)

Michelle Lee Pike has completed her new book "Asher's Blood": a gripping and potent novel about a detective named Asher Barnes.

Detective Asher Barnes wants nothing more than to live an average, ordinary, human life. She wishes she'd had the typical upbringing most people get with at least one loving parent. The man who had raised her was cruel, unforgiving, and a vampire lord.

Asher's father controlled all those in his path. Those who refused to bend were cut down, and Asher was no exception to her father's rule. His identity was carved into her very skin, which made escaping his grasp a difficult task, no matter how hard Asher tried.

When Asher finally succeeded in running away, she was forced to move back to her father's estate. Asher's father had plans for her, and refusal was not an option. She moved back to appease her father, leaving the only home she had found in the world.

All that Asher has left now is her work, but even that isn't what she hoped it would be. When her new partner, Dominic Morris, isn't too busy stealing the hearts of every woman in the office, he makes Asher's life more difficult. They couldn't be more different.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michelle Lee Pike's compelling tale invites readers to discover how Asher's story will unfold.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Asher's Blood" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: