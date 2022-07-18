Impact Business Investment Group Announces Funds For Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Impact Business Investment Group announces funds for organizations and businesses that aim to create a positive social or environmental impact.





IBIG actively seeks new social entrepreneurs and start-ups with ideas or business models that pledge to eradicate poverty and build a better planet. With a history of working with sustainable and environmentally friendly ventures, the company is once again searching for green investment opportunities and innovative solutions to modern-day problems— climate change and rising poverty.

Through its support, IBIG will provide investment to ambitious impact-driven businesses and entrepreneurs and also create more jobs and opportunities alongside to support the financial foundation for people across the globe.

One of the biggest challenges innovative business startups face is access to capital. Many harbor great ideas that have the power to impact the planet and its people positively but do not have the required money to initiate it. So far, IBIG has financially assisted eight companies, and according to the latest release, it is readily hunting for more social entrepreneurs and businesses to support.

In its newest announcement, the CEO of Impact Business Investment Group, Jonathan Tjoa Algreen, aims to alter the gruesome reality of today's economic crisis by providing social entrepreneurs with solid financial backing.

Recently IBIG has supported two seed rounds for DoLand and Valified and a series A round for 1 People. Through its investments worldwide, it has managed to create 1484 jobs. Furthermore, the company has donated nearly $300,000 and aims to take it further with the social entrepreneur's educational initiative, Business For Planet.

IBIG has played a significant role in minimizing the brunt of the pandemic on social businesses. It pledges to eradicate poverty in years to come with its new and innovative business mindset that centers around a people and planet-centric ideology.

About IBIG

Impact Business Investment Group was founded in 2018 by Jonathan Tjoa Algreen. The investment company invests in impact-driven businesses, startups and companies like 1 People, a sustainable luxury fashion brand and DoLand, an investment platform that helps private investors allocate their funds to public traded companies that support a social and sustainable transition. It has invested in various impact-driven businesses across different countries, which include Delaware, Madrid, London, Amsterdam, Zug, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Singapore, and Bali. IBIG has financially assisted eight companies and invested more than 13 million dollars and a return of almost 69 million dollars in valuation.

