Race Kingdom (ATOZ) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Male, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Race Kingdom (ATOZ) on July 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ATOZ/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/131118_13c2b1a644529840_001full.jpg
Innovating metaverse racing with futuristic features, Race Kingdom (ATOZ) builds a future of racing events that simulates the real world, in which players can buy, train, and breed their own creatures while earning rewards just by racing. Its native token ATOZ has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:25 (UTC+8) on July 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing Race Kingdom
The Race Kingdom (ATOZ) is an Ethereum compliant cryptographic token. It acts as both a currency on the Race Kingdom platform and an independent store of value that can be traded. Launching in the fall of this year, Race Kingdom is a play-to-earn game that aims to unite all aspects of play-to-earn racing games by bringing a wide range of exotic NFT creatures and racing arenas for an immersive metaverse experience. The game will be available to all users in multiple languages, including but not limited to English, Arabic, Tagalog, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Portuguese.
There are several ways to earn ATOZ:
- Breeding
- Trading
- Racing and renting NFT Creatures
- Hosting races in Arenas
- Selling analysis and predictions
- Referral programs
- Reward programs
- Bug reporting
Token holders will get early access to the asset drops that will be available for purchase prior to general release. They will also get early access to the platform and will be the first ones invited to test new features.
The story of Race Kingdom is very well constructed to ensure retention. layers can build from over 4 types, 4 rarities and 3000+ unique genesis camels and customize their steed in any way to tackle the challenge ahead. Each camel is specially designed, built, and prepared for every race, and each race the player win, they earn tokens to ramp up their steed to the next level.
Using ERC1155 and Soul Bound Tokens, the player's account and their creatures in game evolve over time. All stats, achievements and customizations done to their creatures will be recorded into the metadata of this NFT allowing for free trade and increase in value of digital assets.
In addition, players can also claim hundreds of rewards through Treasure Chests and earn much more by playing in Race Kingdom.
About ATOZ Token
The Race Kingdom (ATOZ) is a BEP20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the BSC blockchain. It acts as both a currency on the Race Kingdom platform and on independent store of value that can be traded. Using ATOZ for in-game transactions allows for lowering the costs incurred on transaction fees, and keeping them at the bare minimum.
The total supply of ATOZ is 3.7 billion (i.e. 3,700,000,000) tokens, of which 8% is provided for seed round, 12% is provided for private round, 4% is provided for public round, 15% is allocated for the team and operations, 5% is allocated to advisors and ambassadors, 30% is provided for Play-to-Earn, 15% is provided for staking rewards, and the rest 11% is provided for treasury.
The ATOZ token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:25 (UTC+8) on July 15, 2022. Investors who are interested in Race Kingdom investment can easily buy and sell ATOZ token on LBank Exchange now.
Learn More about ATOZ Token:
Official Website: https://racekingdom.io
Telegram: https://t.me/racekingdom3_0
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/ne4FpMFxJm
Twitter: https://twitter.com/racekingdom3_0
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/racekingdom3.0/
Medium: https://medium.com/@RaceKingdom3_0
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now: lbank.info
Community & Social Media:
l Telegram
l Twitter
l Facebook
l LinkedIn
l Instagram
l YouTube
Contact Details:
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
marketing@lbank.info
business@lbank.info
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131118
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.