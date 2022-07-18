Grove (GVR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Grove (GVR) on July 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GVR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.
As a decentralized and secure green token built for the future of the planet earth, Grove (GVR) is here to create wealth for all Grovers while providing green products and investing in renewable energy, solar and hydroponic farming. The GVR token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing Grove
Grove is a green investment company dedicated to renewable energy, solar energy, hydroponic farming organizations and financially supporting environmental conservation foundations. By delivering a digital currency free of mining, it brings the world an eco-friendly future.
The vision of Grove is to become the number one Global Green Payment System (GGPS). The Grove Green Plan will focus on the future of eco-blockchain technologies while creating a healthier and wealthier world for all, within the Grove ecosystem.
One of its key products is called GroveKeeper, which combines style, innovation, and security to give its investors a wallet like no other that provides peace of mind knowing their tokens are insured. Grovers will be able to buy, and sell using Grove Tokens with minimal transaction costs and higher returns and rewards. It will also provide token holders a unique Grove NFT market and added PayPass ability to Grove credit cards. GroveKeeper will be launched in the near future.
With a team of over 50 members who are leaders in their respective fields, Grove will create wealth for all Grovers by harnessing the opportunities of a secure, decentralized digital currency in an environmentally conscious way. By compensating nature for years of abuse, Grove will create a healthier, wealthier future for all.
About GVR Token
Grove (GVR) token is built on the BSC, one of the fastest growing blockchain eco-systems in the world due to rapid transaction times, low fees and less electronic wastage compared to other blockchain eco-systems.
The total supply of GVR is 100 quadrillion (i.e. 100,000,000,000,000,000) tokens. It taxes a total of 10% on each transaction, of which 2% will be burned, 3% will be used for marketing, another 3% will be provided for reflections, 1% will be provided for liquidity, and the rest 1% will be used for buy back.
The GVR token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022, investors who are interested in Grove investment can easily buy and sell GVR token on LBank Exchange right now.
