InvestiGroup Companies Announces Start of Construction of $1.2 Million Facility

Union, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - InvestiGroup Companies recently announced the start of construction of a $1.2 million industrial cold and dry storage warehouse facility. Dr. Owusu Kizito is in charge of making the strategic decisions for the growth, profitability and sustainability of InvestiGroup companies. Accordingly, the executive looks to play a pivotal role in the logistics industry with this massive move.
InvestiGroup is a business development company that helps small and medium-sized private companies by providing consultation for general and financial management. They assist small and medium-sized businesses with a sustainable cash flow, manage costs and usher in exponential growth.
"A delighted client is one whose issues have been resolved quickly and excellently. We aim to exceed the client's expectations by providing stellar customer service," shares CEO Dr. Kizito.
"We just started the construction of a $1.2 million industrial cold and dry storage warehouse facility in Accra, Ghana. We believe this venture will help boost business and trade, among other investments we are pursuing in Ghana," says the CEO.
Media Contact:
Name: Dr. Owusu Kizito
Email: okizito@investigroup.org
Phone number: 9089777320
