LBank Exchange Will List Banana Index (BANDEX) on July 18, 2022

Created as the first decentralized protocol under an LLC-backed NFT project Banana Task Force NFTs, Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) bridges the gap between tokens and NFTs while supporting both floors to maintain stability to holders in its Metaverse and benefiting holders in various ways. Its governance token Banana Index (BANDEX) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on July 18, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Banana Task Force Ape

Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) is a collection of 10,000 Task Force Apes with over 200 unique traits. What makes BTFA special is that NFT holders have a shared stake in its company and revenue generated from Blip Studios.

The benefits of being a BTFA token member includes being whitelisted to future NFT mint collections, airdrop of its governance token Banana Index, complimentary VIP access to tiered events, and guaranteed spots in future IDOs.

The NFTs of BTFA are deflationary, floor supported by its governance and holders will have 20% shared stake in its company's revenue. NFTs will be purchased weekly at market price by its governance contract then burned, and royalties from every transaction on Opensea will support its floor. In addition, holders will have commercial ownership and digital rights of their NFTs acquired.

The goal of BTFA is to expand its ecosystem across multiple channels for crypto, NFT, and commercial advertisement. With this approach, it can establish significant partnerships with DeFi protocols to help incubate new projects within its system and collaborate with other jointly released projects. With a team coming from a background of providing rich content, originality, and competitive organic growth due to its experience as market makers in its respective fields, BTFA will create an ecosystem where it will be bridging the gaps between Web3, NFTs, and its cryptocurrency.

About BANDEX Token

Banana Index (BANDEX) is the governance token of Banana Task Force Ape. Its primary function is to keep the chart healthy through hard-coded liquidity distributions, providing stable floor support for both NFTs and its native token. It also empowers users to make critical decisions and proposals that can change BTFA's ecosystem.

Based on ERC-20, BANDEX has a total supply of 1 trillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000) tokens. Its tokenomics allocate 2% to liquidity, 2% to the development team, 2% to floor support, 2% to the marketing wallet, 1% to manual BTFA reflections and 1% to BTFA burns from every transaction.

The BANDEX token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on July 18, 2022, investors who are interested in Banana Task Force Ape investment can easily buy and sell BANDEX on LBank Exchange by then.

