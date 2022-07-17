New Zealand Energy Announces Extension of Outstanding Convertible Loan

Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2022) - New Zealand Energy Corp. NZ ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced today that, further to its July 20, 2021 and August 16, 2021 news releases, in connection with the existing CAD$2,000,000 Convertible Loan Agreement with Arizona Finance Limited, the term of such Convertible Loan Agreement has been extended with the agreement of both the Company and Arizona Finance Limited to November 6, 2022. This agreement was entered into subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange which approval has now been obtained.

The Company also advises that the Annual General and Special meeting of New Zealand Energy Corp. will be held at the offices of Straterra, 1st Floor 93 The Terrace, Wellington, New Zealand on 16 September 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (New Zealand Time). The close of business on 10 August 2022 is the record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting.

