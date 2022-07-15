Blue Ring Investors Signs New Contract in Port Arthur

Morganton, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - Blue Ring Investors LLC, which helps busy professionals to invest in real estate, has announced it is under contract on a 75-unit property in Port Arthur, Texas. With the contract, the company adds to its growing portfolio of investment-grade commercial properties in multifamily, senior housing, and student housing asset classes.

Blue Ring Investors, founded by President Sanjay Hegde and co-managed by his partner Dr. Jeannette Bimbach, specializes in asset management and raising capital while helping busy professionals from healthcare and other industries to invest in commercial real estate. Started in 2021, Blue Ring Investors now has over 190 multifamily units under management and 700 self-storage units under construction. The company partners with an established network of vetted, successful real estate acquisitions teams in whose deals it invests on its clients' behalf. The new contract with the 75-unit property, Blue Ring Investors states, is its latest step in growing its portfolio so that it can assist more clients.

"We are very excited about our Port Arthur contract," Mr. Hegde says. "It represents the incredible growth of Blue Ring Investors in just over a year, and we are proud to offer it as a possible investment opportunity for our clients."

Blue Ring Investors focuses both on CRE investments as well as education about the industry. It explains that to help investors better understand the pros and cons of owning multifamily assets, it has begun doing a monthly webinar, "Strategic Multifamily Investing with Dr. Jeannette and Sanjay." The company also offers a podcast page on its website that is regularly updated.

"It has been very successful thus far," Blue Ring Investors says. "We have talked with many potential and existing investors about multifamily syndication. What we have found is that people have a strong desire to better understand alternative investment opportunities so that they can have the potential to diversify their assets. For some, owning multifamily assets can be a good option."

While helping the Blue Ring Investors team with the Port Arthur contract, Mr. Hegde spoke at the GOB Network Conference at the Westin O'Hare in Chicago on July 13-14, 2022. "We support the conference's mission: to eliminate all obstacles that prevent individuals from being successful real estate investors," says Mr. Hegde. "I had a wonderful time being on the Passive Investing Panel and sharing what I have learned through my own experiences at Blue Ring Investors to help more people potentially save for retirement."

Next on the horizon for Mr. Hegde will be the Middle East Investors Summit in Dubai, which he will attend on behalf of Blue Ring Investors from November 14-15. "It will be an assemblage of global leaders in real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds, private equity, and other sectors, and I am looking forward to networking and strategizing with all of them," Mr. Hegde states.

Blue Ring Investors brings together sophisticated investors who, with the company's leadership, can leverage the group's combined financial resources to invest in carefully chosen commercial real estate deals. The company works to identify qualified vendors, partners, and advisers to give it a competitive advantage as it enters new markets.





Sanjay Hegde is Founder and President of Blue Ring Investors LLC and has more than 15 years' experience establishing customer relationships and managing multimillion-dollar corporate accounts for companies in the U.S. and abroad. An Acquisitions Specialist, Funding Specialist, Property Asset Management Specialist, and Underwriting Specialist, Mr. Hegde is connected to a deep network of operational, tax, and legal experts focused on commercial real estate investing.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/131065_0f204e6f44a6ea11_002full.jpg





Dr. Jeannette Birnbach has been running a successful practice for the last 24 years in the Pacific Northwest. Realizing the potential of multifamily investments, she purchased three small multifamily properties on her own, which led to discovering the power of passive syndication for larger properties. Now working as a general partner at Blue Ring Investors, she guides other healthcare practitioners to learn about passive real estate investing.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/131065_0f204e6f44a6ea11_003full.jpg

For more information about Blue Ring Investors, please contact:

Sanjay Hegde

828-391-4805

sanjay@blueringinvestors.com

Blue Ring Investors | Facebook

Blue Ring Investors (@blueringinvestors) • Instagram photos and videos

(99+) Blue Ring Investors: Overview | LinkedIn

Blue Ring Investors - YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131065