Crown Prince, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil Due to the Presence of Detectable Levels of PFAS Chemicals

Crown Prince, Inc. is recalling 3 oz. canned Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil because FDA testing found detectable levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
No illnesses have been reported to date from this product.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a diverse group of human-made chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products. PFAS do not easily break down and some types have been shown to accumulate in the environment and in our bodies. Exposure to certain types of PFAS have been linked to serious health effects, including but not limited to, increased cholesterol levels, increases in high-blood pressure, pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects, decreases in immune response, changes in liver function, and increases in certain types of cancer.
Crown Prince decided to issue the recall out of an abundance of caution after learning of the test results from FDA.
The recalled product was distributed nationwide to natural food stores, grocery stores and online retailers. Details of the recalled product are listed below:
Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil
Product of China
3-oz. can
Can UPC - 0 73230 00853 5
If consumers have any of this product in their homes, they are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Crown Prince at 1-800-447-2524 between 7:30 am - 4:00 pm PDT, Monday-Friday, or contact customer service at cservice@crownprince.com.
Related Images
Crown Prince, Inc.
Company logo
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.