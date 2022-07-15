Dr. Cameron Lewis, First Healthcare Provider to Guest Speak at VIP Mastermind Conference

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - Dr. Cameron Lewis, a traveling oral maxillofacial surgeon, will be attending the VIP Mastermind conference in Miami, FL in late August. The event was created to teach entrepreneurs and business professions how to find the ideal work-life balance, how to market their personal brand or business, and how to achieve and maintain the right mindset throughout the process. Of the event's multimillionaire A-list speakers who will also be in attendance, none of them are healthcare providers. Dr. Lewis will be the first expert of the industry to bring his knowledge into this space.

About the event, Dr. Lewis says, "I'm excited to meet other people who have built their businesses from the ground up and to learn more about their process. Since my business has recently expanded, I'm also looking forward to the opportunity to reach out to potential clients and build a relationship with other professionals who have some familiarity-or interest!-in the industry."

Dr. Lewis' business Cameron Lewis Corporation LLC recently announced an expansion back in May, going from thirteen locations across New York and Connecticut to twenty with a concentration in the Hudson Valley area including: Woodstock and Mahopac, New York, and Greenwich, Connecticut. Dr. Lewis views the expansion positively in all lights, and he's looking forward to spreading his reach not just in New York and Connecticut but, eventually, through the entire New England region.

"It still boggles my mind how inaccessible oral care, especially emergency dental services, is," says Dr. Lewis. "There are just too many patients who need assistance but can't find it, so I started my corporation, Cameron Lewis LLC in 2014. By going to the VIP Mastermind conference, I'm hoping to get influential people to take this matter more seriously and to join me in building up access in their community. Sometimes, a big, local voice can motivate people to actively seek out or demand the services they deserve."

Dr. Lewis' services don't stop at just oral care. In July 2018, he joined the Mississippi Gulf Coast Autism Awareness to help raise funds for families who have children with autism so that they can receive primary health care and the training needed for adequate care. Today, he shares his mission and appearances as well as motivational anecdotes on Instagram. He's hoping to share more about his journey with other like-minded professionals at the VIP Mastermind conference, which will be held August 26th in Miami, FL.

Dr. Cameron D. Lewis founded the Cameron Lewis Corporation LLC in 2014. The corporation specializes in oral maxillofacial surgery in New York and Connecticut. Dr. Lewis received his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from Howard University's College of Dentistry in June 2007. In June 2014, he graduated from New York Medical College in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

For more information about the Cameron Lewis Corporation and its schedule of visits to dental offices in New York and Connecticut, please visit https://www.dr-cameron-lewis.com/ or contact:

Dr. Cameron Lewis

cameronlewi@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/cameron.lewis.1800721/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130967