Somatix and Roche Partner to Bring Unique AI-Powered Remote Monitoring Solution to Dementia Patients

As part of Roche's "Building Tomorrow Together" initiative, run by Beta-i, Somatix has been selected to provide its SafeBeingTM AI-enabled remote patient monitoring solution in the care of dementia patients in Portugal. The "Building Tomorrow Together" program is the latest initiative by Roche to promote solutions that help improve the quality of life to people living with dementia and their caregivers.
"At Somatix, we believe in the power of innovating AI technologies to provide insights that empower people to thrive in their health and wellness," says Dr. Charles Herman, CEO of Somatix. "We are proud to have been one of the few companies selected and believe our unique wearable remote monitoring solution addresses the three main areas of this value-based healthcare model: improving the care experience, enhancing health outcomes, and reducing overall healthcare costs."
As baby boomers begin to age, a growing number of patients and their families will be considering their options for long-term care. Ideally, utilizing a combination of remote monitoring, telehealth visits, and AI-powered insights may enable more patients to achieve the care at home or in the independent living that they desire.
Somatix has addressed this need by innovating unique artificial intelligence-enabled technology that can generate powerful clinical insights sent passively to their clinicians from a wearable worn by patients with early to mid-stage dementia, alerting to risk of dehydration, falls, and medication compliance.
"We are excited about the launch of Somatix's medication compliance capability in Portugal as part of this project and aim to demonstrate how the technology may improve the health outcomes of these patients," says Dr. Amit Sawant, COO at Somatix. "We believe that the outcome of the pilot will show true benefit to both patients, their caregivers, and the healthcare system and look forward to bringing this technology to more people around the globe."
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.