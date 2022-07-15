Nexus Cognitive and W3:Ride Form Strategic Partnership to Build Ride-to-Earn Metaverse for Cyclists

DALLAS - July 15, 2022 - (

Nexus Cognitive and W3:Ride are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to build the next evolution of cycling fitness apps. W3:Ride unites web3 technology with cycling to gamify fitness with incentives, collectibles, and rewards for a healthier lifestyle. The genesis collection of custom bike NFTs that will power the W3:Ride app has dropped to considerable adoption as the 5k community grows each month.

Using Health and Fitness APIs native to each phone or wearables, W3:Ride can automatically connect existing cycling data without changing user behavior. This is a crucial bridge to bringing more users into the cryptocurrency space without the friction between today's wallets and products. This bridge allows all cyclists to earn cryptocurrency, build NFT collectibles and begin their journey to the ethos and innovation that web3 technology provides.

In addition to unifying cycling communities, W3:Ride's unique omni-chain inventory management unites all major chains, starting with Cardano, Polygon, and Solana, to provide Users full digital ownership of W3:Ride assets across the blockchain ecosystem.

Nexus Cognitive was engaged by the founders of W3:Ride, Romain and Thomas Pomarelle, to co-develop product strategy, provide advisory services related to app economics, develop reward structure and validate the technologies necessary to enable the founders' vision.

"We've been in contact with Nexus from a very early stage regarding the app, and they instantly felt like the right partner for this project. They bring serious web2 and web3 skills, as well as guidance when it comes to marketing and investment strategies. But above all, they believe in our project and were already members of our community before we even contacted them, so we share the same passion about what we're doing." - Thomas Pomarelle, W3:Ride Co-founder

"W3:Ride is filling a gap that exists across the cycling community. It's the missing piece to a true digital cycling community that is platform agnostic and rewards cycling of all types - stationary or otherwise. With web3 technology, micro-communities now have a chance to break away from one size fits all platforms, and build new ways to connect, reward and celebrate their shared interests." - Jonathan Looney, Nexus3 Leader

"We could not be more excited to partner closely with the W3:Ride team. Their visually creative eye for design and style, as well as their intense focus on building a long-term community, is completely aligned with our vision of making web3 accessible to all." - Andy Nardo, Nexus CTO

About W3:Ride

In 2021, W3:Ride was formed to unite the cycling community through digital engagement. Supported by an easy-to-use social platform, W3:Ride is focused on unifying the global cycling community no matter how one bikes. W3:Ride has already successfully released a genesis collection of 8088 unique 3d-modeled NFT bikes and riders to use in the upcoming app. Cyclists of all skill levels will be able to earn cryptocurrency for their rides and build their own custom NFT bikes to unlock more earnings. These tokens are unlocked through our novel Proof-of-Ride (PoR) formulas, rewarding users with physical and digital rewards in our in-app marketplace.

"We saw a potential in our project to become much more than just an NFT collection. Learning from the recent success of Stepn, we began to build a whole new reward model that would be fun and bring real-life value to all cyclists, no matter your knowledge of blockchain." - Romain Pomarelle, W3:Ride Co-founder

About Nexus Cognitive

Nexus Cognitive, in Addison, Texas, is a technology firm focused on digitally maturing enterprise solutions through emerging tech accelerated frameworks. Nexus helps companies leverage their data and processes to drive greater efficiency, insights, and scalability through highly tailored software solutions to nurture long-term digital maturity. The Company has significant cloud, robotics process automation, analytics, blockchain, and software development expertise.

Nexus3 is a special innovation agency within Nexus Cognitive that is focused on unlocking the value of web3 for the next wave of mainstream adoption. Nexus3 advises established brands, large enterprises, and early-stage web3 start-ups with business strategy, product development, and go-to-market acceleration. Nexus3 applies web3 technologies and concepts to drive innovation for our client base.

To learn more about Nexus Cognitive, visit https://products.nexuscognitive.com/nexus3.

