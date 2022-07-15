CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Nova Lithium Corp. (NVLI)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 15 juillet/July 2022) - The common shares of Nova Lithium Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Nova Lithium Corp. is a Canadian Junior Mining Company focused on the global transition from fossil fuels to green energy solutions powered by lithium-based batteries. Our mission is to become a leader in exploration and development of critical materials through responsible mining practices.
_________________________________
Les actions ordinaires de Nova Lithium Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.
Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
Nova Lithium Corp. est une petite société minière canadienne axée sur la transition mondiale des combustibles fossiles vers des solutions d'énergie verte alimentées par des batteries au lithium. Notre mission est de devenir un chef de file dans l'exploration et le développement de matériaux critiques grâce à des pratiques minières responsables.
|Issuer/Émetteur:
|Nova Lithium Corp.
|Security Type/Titre:
|Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|NVLI
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation:
|20 437 100
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission:
|18 010 000
|CSE Sector/Catégorie:
|Mining/Minier
|CUSIP:
|66981W 10 3
|ISIN:
|CA 66981W 10 3 2
|Boardlot/Quotité:
|500
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation:
|CDN$/$CDN
|Trading Date/Date de negociation:
|Le 19 juillet/July 2022
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches:
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier:
|Le 30 juin/June
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts:
|
Endeavor Trust Corporation
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for NVLI. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.