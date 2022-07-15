milestoneBased Announces 'Grants for Roadmaps'; $250,000 USD in Funding Available for Top Startups

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - milestoneBased, the first company to develop a blockchain DAO and smart contracts platform to dramatically improve the collaboration process between startups and investors, has announced the launch of "Grants for Roadmaps." Under this program, up to three grants of $20,000 will be awarded to the best qualified startup projects every quarter starting in July, 2022. A total of $250,000 USD is available for up to 12 startups over the next four quarters.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8959/131008_microsoftteams-image%20(1).png
To qualify, a startup must list their project's roadmap/milestones on the milestoneBased platform and fill out a grant entry form https://milestonebased.com/grant.
Judges will choose the winners based on the quality of the roadmap, the business idea, the team, and the potential to scale and grow.
In addition to the grant money, winners will receive a host of complementary benefits such as mentorship, discounts on services such as security audits or token/company acceleration services, and assistance with follow-on funding from milestoneBased partner companies including Applicature, Mempool Ventures and Vidma.
All companies listed on the milestoneBased platform receive standard white glove roadmap and milestone listing help, access to the platform's community of investors for funding opportunities, and features such as Investor Memo best practice guidance.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8959/131008_microsoftteams-image.png
For more information and to sign up go to https://milestonebased.com/grant.
milestoneBased information:
Website: www.milestonebased.com
Telegram group: https://t.me/milestoneBased
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MilestoneBased
$MILE token: www.pancakeswap.finance
About milestoneBased:
milestoneBased is on a mission to fix a legacy system of VC capital inefficiency by revolutionizing collaboration on milestone management between crypto investors and startups. We are the first company to leverage a blockchain DAO and escrow smart contract capabilities, in an automated governance and milestone achievement management decentralized tech platform. Early-stage investors achieve greater capital and process efficiency, improved security and transparency, and data-driven insights, for a faster path to liquidity and monetization of deployed funds. Startup teams get access to an investor community and become milestone focused and motivated for strengthened performance. www.milestonebased.com
Media contact:
Linda Montgomery
VP of Communications
linda.montgomery@milestonebased.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131008
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.