Curtis Mead Drops 2022 Futures Game NFT

Fanpage and Athlete Licensing Company (ALC) have brought yet another top athlete to the Metaverse, and this time, from down under. Australian Curtis Mead, a unanimous top 100 prospect in baseball, is dropping his first NFT to commemorate his appearance in the 2022 MLB All Star Futures Game, and he's giving it away for free to 500 of his fans.

It's always a long road to the majors, but even more so when you grow up where baseball is not the national past time, which makes Curtis Mead's story so intriguing. From his first swing in Adelaide Australia, Curtis has been a star in the making and has soared up through the ranks to getting the start in this year's MLB All Star Futures Game.

"Owning one of Curtis' Futures Game NFTs is a huge opportunity," said Billy Rodgers, Fanpage CEO. "Not only does this piece of Digital Memorabilia represent a historic moment in time, but its value has the potential to increase as Curtis' career continues on an upward trajectory."

The first 500 fans who visit curtismead.fanpage.com will get to open a free NFT pack and receive the Bronze, Silver or extremely rare Gold NFT which will come with a signed baseball used in the 2022 Futures Game.

About Curtis Mead:

Curtis Mead is a 3B/2B from Adelaide, Australia. Curtis currently plays for the AAA Durham Bulls in the Tampa Bays organization and is a unanimous Top 100 prospect in baseball. Curtis was recently selected to the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles, CA and was recently named Rays Minor League Player of the Month for June. Contact info@bledsoeagency.com

About Fanpage:

Fanpage is a boutique NFT platform for Music Artists, Athletes, Brands and Influencers, with a mission to bring NFTs to the masses. The company works hand-in-hand with Creators from design and creation to pricing, inventory and roll-out strategy. Fanpage then provides its Creators with the tools to sell their NFTs directly to their fans using a simple credit card transaction, while also catering to NFT enthusiasts by allowing Fanpage NFTs to be transferred and resold on third-party marketplaces. To learn more, contact Fanpage at info@fanpage.com or visit fanpage.com.

About Athlete Licensing Company (ALC):

ALC is a name, image, and likeness (NIL) company that provides transparent NIL representation, administration, and brand monetization to student athletes. ALC boasts a wealth of experience in the intellectual property world and brings significant expertise in NCAA-compliance requirements, tech-enabled brand management and administrative support with monthly royalty statements to athletes. Memberships start at $50 per month and include comprehensive NIL administration. To learn more, visit athlete-licensing.com or contact bbramhall@athlete-licensing.com.

