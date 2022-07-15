Report of Acquisition of Securities of Visionary Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - Crescent Global Gold Ltd. ("Crescent") reports that, pursuant to the recently completed first tranche (the "Transaction") of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), it has acquired beneficial ownership of an additional 7,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Visionary Gold Corp. ("Visionary") as well as 3,500,000 Common Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Transaction. The Common Shares and Warrants were issued to Crescent in consideration of its payment of $350,000.
The Common Shares and Warrant Shares (assuming exercise of the Warrants) acquired pursuant to the Transaction represent approximately 10.6% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately prior to the Transaction, Crescent held 6,196,223 Common Shares, representing pre-Transaction holdings of approximately 8.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following completion of the Transaction, Crescent's holdings, including any Warrant Shares which may be issued upon exercise of the Warrants, represent approximately 16.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, such percentage to be decreased upon closing of the second tranche of the Offering.
Crescent acquired the Common Shares and Warrants for cash consideration and expects to be a long-term holder of the Common Shares. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Crescent may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Visionary, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities held or to be held, or, may continue to hold its current position.
This News Release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - Early Warning System and Related Takeover Bids and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained from Visionary's SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com).
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CRESCENT GLOBAL GOLD LTD.
℅ JTC Group
80 Main Street P.O.Box 3200 Road Town
Tortola British Virgin Islands
VG1110
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131048
