One of the Best Self Improvement Books to Read in 2022 for Those Who Want to Learn How to Set Goals and Change Your Life, Boil the Frog by Dennis McVicker

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - Author Dennis McVicker has announced the forthcoming release of Boil the Frog, a comprehensive firsthand account of how to change your life without becoming discouraged by unrealistic goals. This life-changing book takes the seemingly insurmountable and divides it into easy-to-achieve daily steps that will leave you feeling accomplished with each passing day.

Dennis McVicker: Before and After

Boil the Frog is a tried-and-true method of personal growth tested by the author himself. Most self-help strategies advertise rapid results at the cost of mental health and sustainability. Instead of rushing for the finish line, this technique highlights the importance of incremental progress and building momentum with small successes. McVicker's revolutionary tactics fulfill the promises that are left empty by fads, allowing ordinary people from any background to get healthier without sacrificing their short-term happiness.

With anecdotes about the author's own experiences losing 75 pounds and conquering addiction, this guide includes an uplifting personal story to remind readers that weight loss and psychological well-being are within sight. Boil the Frog understands that setting major goals about your appearance, habits, and vices can be a transformative journey. In the beginning, it's a fragile commitment, which is why this unique roadmap to success emphasizes the slow crawl over the sprint.

Anyone who wants to take control of their life and invest in themselves for the long haul will connect with the core lessons in Boil the Frog. In many cases, limitations are self-imposed perceptions instead of the reality of what people are truly capable of achieving. There are no set schedules or demands. All that matters is moving forward and making continuous progress.

Boil the Frog shows readers how to adapt to any circumstances, a critical skill in an ever-evolving society. It places the power back in the hands of individuals and teaches them how to realize the best version of themselves. In a world that is too often counting seconds, McVicker has an invaluable gift for those who choose to follow in his footsteps-permission to slow down.

Boil the Frog is available for purchase in both print and eBook versions. Both versions can be found on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, while Google Play and Apple Books have the eBook version only.

Dennis McVicker is the owner of Dawn Upon and the author of Boil the Frog. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy as a Fire Controlman for six years and has worked in underwater robotics ever since. Using the tactics described in his debut self-improvement book, McVicker has shed 75 pounds and maintained 9% body fat. Visit him online at www.DawnUpon.com.

Source:

Lisa Quinn

eBook or Print

lisa.quinn[at]ebookorprint[.]com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131041