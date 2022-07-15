Newly Released MedTech Book Highlights How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Patients' Healthcare Experience While Aiding Healthcare Providers

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - The state of healthcare today is one where healthcare providers are slumped over, face-down, typing and clicking in front of a computer while talking to patients. By doing so, patients take the back seat, and their stories are missed. As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to mature, it has the potential to make this manual click obsolete and trend toward seamless ambient solutions.
Advanced Provider Assistance Systems: Autonomous AI, The Age of Intelligence book highlights how impactful AI can be.
Book cover of Advanced Provider Assistance Systems: Autonomous AI, The Age of Intelligence
AI keeps patients at the center of care; it allows providers to capture their true stories. Although nascent, AI is promising because it automates the mindless non-clinical, non-value-adding processes embedded in the healthcare system. Advanced Provider Assistance Systems delves into the complex world of healthcare delivery and examines how healthcare systems can transform during this digital era. This book also tackles the myth that AI will eliminate provider jobs and outlines the inherent challenges of AI in medicine.
Anyone interested in this topic will be fascinated by these technological advancements. Individuals can see how their trips to the doctor could change by having an AI assisting in the background.
You can purchase the book at Amazon.com:
Advanced Provider Assistance Systems: Autonomous AI
You can view the video trailer here:
YouTube Channel Link: Healthcare AI: The Age of Intelligence
Dr. Benson Babu earned his degree in Internal Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic to realize his vision of using AI in healthcare. He studied the Lean Six Sigma method while attending the University of Tennessee physician executive MBA program. As an AI Champion, Dr. Babu participates in projects to help providers preserve warmhearted clinical care while working in hospital medicine. Visit him online at his LinkedIn profile for his credentials.
Source:
Lisa Quinn
eBook or Print
lisa.quinn[at]ebookorprint[.]com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131042
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.