CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - CoinAnalyst Corp. COYX 1EO (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, as a result of the filing of its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, and the CEO and CFO certificates, on July 14, 2022, the management cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") on May 4, 2022, has been revoked by the BCSC effective July 14, 2022.
About CoinAnalyst:
CoinAnalyst provides an artificial intelligence (AI)-based big data analytics platform that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators. The platform monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market (Coins/Tokens/NFTs/initial offerings). The software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets (more are added regularly). Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes, and allows for messaging. The platform is accessed through a monthly subscription model, which ranges in prices depending on whether the plan is basic, professional, or corporate. The platform is sold through business-to-consumer (B2C) and through business-to-business-to-consumer (B2C2C). To learn more about CoinAnalyst, please visit www.coinanalyst.tech.
For more information, please contact:
Andrew Sazama
Chief Operating Officer and Director
Email: contact@coinanalyst.tech
Phone: + 49 69 2648485 - 20
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Corporation's business and operations. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Corporation will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.
