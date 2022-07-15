Vitreous Glass Announces Dividend

Airdrie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2022) - Vitreous Glass Inc. VCI (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation declared a cash dividend (the "Dividend") today of $0.08 per common share to be paid on August 15, 2022 to the shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 29, 2022. Although this is a special Dividend, depending on the results of business, the Corporation hopes to be able to continue to pay dividends on a regular basis.
The Dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.
The Corporation had approximately 6,283,667 common shares issued and outstanding as at July 15, 2022.
For further information, please contact:
VITREOUS GLASS INC.
Pat Cashion, President
(403) 616-2773
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Not for Dissemination to the US or to US Newswires
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131039
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.