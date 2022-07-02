GSI Exchange Announces Exclusive Distribution of the Gold God's Hawk Coin for 2022

Palm Beach County, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2022) - GSI Exchange is announcing its exclusive distribution of the Gold God's Hawk coin. GSI Exchange is an online gold and silver dealer that has earned a reputation within the industry as one of the safest sellers from which to purchase precious metals at low prices. The company is based out of Palm Beach County, Florida, and has been serving customers since the fall of 2014.
GSI Exchange has risen to great heights since its inception, and with the exclusive distribution of the Gold God's Hawk coin in 2022, the company is about to enhance its product offerings with new advances. Anthony Allen Anderson, Managing Member at the firm, said, "Our goal has been to stay committed to providing great products for low prices. Our exclusive distribution of the Gold God's Hawk coin is another step in that direction. We aim to reach out to a wider audience that either knows or is willing to expand its knowledge base about the value of this particular coin. Our research and analytics department has given us enough data to believe that this coin has a bright future, and we can't wait to see all that it accomplishes in this and the coming years. And as always, customers can expect not just the best quality from us but also the best prices!"
GSI Exchange always has its eyes set on the future. They want to carve a niche in the market by giving customers the maximum value for their money. Their determination to stay true to their goal has helped them place in excess of $100 million in precious metals coins and bars across the globe.
