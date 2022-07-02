Enochian Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Enochian To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ("Enochian" or the "Company") ENOB.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Enochian stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/ENOB.







There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On May 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Serhat Gumrukcu, the inventor and co-founder of Enochian, had been arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire conspiracy.

On this news, Enochian's stock fell $2.17, or 37%, to close at $3.70 per share on May 25, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 1, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a research report alleging, among other things, that the charge related to the murder of Gregory Davis, just days before Gumrukcu was to defend himself against felony fraud allegations related to a deal with Davis. According to the report, "[f]ederal prosecutors argued that the prospective merger deal that eventually resulted in Enochian going public served as a key motive for the murder."

On this news, Enochian's stock fell $1.49, or 28% to close at $3.76 per share on June 1, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

