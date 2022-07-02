VIVO Cannabis Announces Results of 2022 AGM and Election of New Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2022) - VIVO Cannabis Inc. VIVO VVCIF ("VIVO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of premium cannabis products and services, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

As announced this morning, at the Meeting, shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at five, and the election of Ray Laflamme, Glen Huber, Shai Altman, Eric Shipman and Holly Workman as directors of the Company.

Mr. Laflamme is a founder and the current President of Canna Farms Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and all of the directors are previous directors of VIVO.

"I am pleased with the outcome of today's AGM," said Ray Laflamme, VIVO's CEO and Chair of the Board. "VIVO's domestic and international businesses continue to perform well despite significant industry headwinds, and it is reassuring to have the support of a strong board and dedicated hard-working teams as we work towards leveraging VIVO's solid position in the Canadian and in the global medical cannabis markets. We will continue to build on our core assets: a dedicated medical focus, excellent customer service, fair pricing, and top quality products and services."

The Company also announces that the board has appointed the following officers of the Company:

Name

Office Held Ray Laflamme

Chief Executive Officer Michael Bumby

Chief Financial Officer Carole Chan

Chief Commercial and People Officer, and President, Harvest Medicine Mariana Fonar

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Andreas Sander

President, European Operations

All of the officers are previous officers of VIVO.

A total of 88,982,498 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 23.991% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. The election of directors was voted upon by ballot and the detailed voting results on that matter are set out below:

Director Number of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

Withheld Percentage of Votes Cast FOR Matter Ray Laflamme 64,815,915 4,528,551 93.47% Glen Huber 64,992,148 4,352,318 93.72% Shai Altman 64,828,183 4,516,283 93.49% Eric Shipman 63,980,174 5,364,292 92.26% Holly Workman 63,881,003 5,463,463 92.12%

In addition, the Company's shareholders approved the appointment of MNP LLP as auditor of the Company for the 2022 fiscal year. Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be included in the Report on Voting Results to be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. Through its Canna Farms and ABcann business units, VIVO holds production and sales licences from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor cultivation facilities. VIVO has a collection of premium brands, each targeting different customer segments, including Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, and Lumina. Harvest Medicine, VIVO's patient-centric, scalable network of medical cannabis clinics, has serviced over 200,000 patient visits. VIVO is always pursuing partnership and product development opportunities and is focusing its international efforts on Germany and Australia. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com

