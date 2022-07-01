Innovation Vista Named Most Promising Digital Transformation Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2022) - CIO Review announces Innovation Vista as Most Promising Emerging Digital Transformation company of 2022. Innovation Vista has built a vast network of former C-level IT executives, who are selected for each client based on their technical expertise and industry experience. Innovation Vista has filled a market void by offering IT Consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses. The company also offers Innovative Consulting, which helps companies design new products, services, supply chains, and/or entire business models by partnering with third-party experts. Consultants with innovative ideas work together with their clients' staff and management to develop solutions.
Innovation Vista -Award Winning Image
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8397/129792_0f7d066084f2ba92_001full.jpg
Innovation Vista and its CEO Jeff Roberts take their leading-edge network of over 300 CIO's and leverage their experience for small to mid-market businesses that don't have access to the same innovations available to enterprise companies. The CIO Review placed Innovation Vista of the cover of their most recent Digital Transformation edition. Innovation Vista was ranked based on unique characteristics vs. other IT strategy consultancies.
Innovation Vista -Logo Image
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8397/129792_0f7d066084f2ba92_002full.jpg
Innovation Vista's C-level consultants help these companies optimize their IT and data while minimizing their spending by assessing their systems and determining the best approach for each technology.
Part of CIO Review pointed out Innovation Vista's competitive edge by in leveraging the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, robotic process automation, and robotics.
For more information, please visit:
Website- https://innovationvista.com/
Media Contact- Jeff Roberts
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129792
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.