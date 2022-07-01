Innovation Vista Named Most Promising Digital Transformation Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2022) - CIO Review announces Innovation Vista as Most Promising Emerging Digital Transformation company of 2022. Innovation Vista has built a vast network of former C-level IT executives, who are selected for each client based on their technical expertise and industry experience. Innovation Vista has filled a market void by offering IT Consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses. The company also offers Innovative Consulting, which helps companies design new products, services, supply chains, and/or entire business models by partnering with third-party experts. Consultants with innovative ideas work together with their clients' staff and management to develop solutions.

Innovation Vista and its CEO Jeff Roberts take their leading-edge network of over 300 CIO's and leverage their experience for small to mid-market businesses that don't have access to the same innovations available to enterprise companies. The CIO Review placed Innovation Vista of the cover of their most recent Digital Transformation edition. Innovation Vista was ranked based on unique characteristics vs. other IT strategy consultancies.







Innovation Vista's C-level consultants help these companies optimize their IT and data while minimizing their spending by assessing their systems and determining the best approach for each technology.

Part of CIO Review pointed out Innovation Vista's competitive edge by in leveraging the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, robotic process automation, and robotics.

