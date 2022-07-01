Fragrance Creators Breaks New Ground at the World Perfumery Congress

WASHINGTON - July 1, 2022 - (

Fragrance Creators continues to push boundaries and explore new frontiers. During its panel session: Fragrance Stewardship in a Digital Age, at the World Perfumery Congress in Miami, Florida, Fragrance Creators President and CEO, Farah K. Ahmed, announced the association's bold leap into the future: Fragrance Creators has become the first trade association to join the Metaverse.

"We are a forward-thinking and doing association," said Ahmed. "We know it is important to address the challenges and opportunities of today while also securing a stake in shaping our future. By becoming a first entry trade association to join the Metaverse, Fragrance Creators is well positioned to shape policy in the virtual world and to influence on new frontiers. I am excited to engage in this new platform and discover novel, digital ways to advance industry stewardship in aspects we have yet to imagine."

Fragrance Creators also announced new research, sponsored by the association, that explores why humans have consistently relied on scents and what makes fragrance an essential part of household products. Published earlier this year in Cognitive Research: Principles and Implications, this study was formally introduced to the public at the World Perfumery Congress during a panel titled "Benefits of Fragrance in Daily Life." Using a three-factor benefits framework, the first of its kind, this research aims to explain the attraction to scent in household products. The novel framework focuses on functional benefits (malodor mitigation, base odor coverage, freshening), in-use experience benefits (cleanliness, efficacy, pleasure), and emotional benefits (increase in confidence, mood, and nostalgia). Find an executive summary, as well as a link to the full paper, on Fragrance Creators' website here.

"I want to thank the authors of this paper for their commitment to evidence-based research," said Cynthia Reichard, Co-Chair of Fragrance Creators' Board of Directors and Executive Vice President at Arylessence, Inc. "We have long understood the value fragrance brings to everyday household products and I'm pleased that the novel three-part framework in this research helps to advance that understanding."

Also during their panel session, speakers Ahmed, Reichard, and Sumit Bhasin, Fragrance Creators Board Member and Senior Vice President, Innovation, Product Development, Corporate Research and Development at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., emphasized the importance of value chain collaboration and supplier diversity, and how digital can continue to enhance collaboration and meaningful transparency. The speakers reinforced the association's commitment to advancing marketplace policies that allow all responsible businesses opportunity to create, innovate, and thrive while also delivering good for people and the planet.

"Supporting the success of every size business—from large multinational corporations to the independent perfumer—is what makes our entire industry stronger and better," said Bob Weinstein, Co-Chair of Fragrance Creators' Board of Directors and President and CEO of Robertet USA. "Supplier diversity sits at the heart of our ability as an industry to deliver good for our consumers and the planet."

The association also used the World Perfumery Congress as an opportunity to survey perfumers from around the world, asking attendees to predict which scent will trend next in home care and in fine fragrance. Of the over 275 attendees surveyed, the results were: Home Fragrance = Sandalwood; Fine Fragrance = White Musk.[1]

[1]Home Fragrance options: Tropical, Grapefruit, Sandalwood, Animalic, Brandied Fruits, Gourmand (praline/caramel), and Jasmine. Fine Fragrance options: Orange Flower, Iris, Violet, Gourmand (praline/caramel), White Musk, Sparkling Amber, and Black Currant.

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' 60+ member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. We are an active participant in IFRA and have a designated representative on the IFRA Board to help ensure the associations' membership is represented in global discussions and the North American perspective is considered in global fragrance positions and policies. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

