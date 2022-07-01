AWA Announces Its Sophisticated CRO for E-Commerce Firms

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2022) - UK-based CRO agency AWA digital announces a more sophisticated approach to CRO for e-commerce businesses. Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach often found in CROs, AWA digital provides clients with unique strategies that suit each firm's individual requirements. The strategy is data-led, based on scientific principles, and involves controlled experiments across digital channels.

Experimentation Works is a conference series hosted by AWA digital twice a year, attended by senior managers of big e-commerce organizations. It aims to be the leading forum for up-to-date information, debates, and revealing case studies of organizations that have made the shift to experimentation. Experimentation Works features some of the most well-known and knowledgeable speakers and practitioners on experimentation and advanced CRO.

Full-stack experimentation enables businesses to run tests deeply into their technology stack and across the whole range of their marketing channels at the same time. This is in contrast with browser-side testing, which is what most CRO programs still focus on, where testing is limited to certain areas of a website. AWA has compiled a table of experimentation platforms in order to help their clients and those interested in experimentation choose the best technology for them. The table is unique, compiled from independent research from multiple data sources and in cooperation with vendors, and will be regularly updated as new full-stack platforms enter the market and vendors update their technology.

"Unlike a full-service agency, at AWA digital, we focus exclusively on e-commerce CRO. The brands we work with benefit from this laser-sharp focus and our constant exposure to their peers across the industry. Much of the industry is characterized by 'best practice' tactical optimization, which we believe is the wrong approach. Each business has unique challenges," says Johann Van Tonder, COO of AWA.

AWA digital was established in 2009 in York, United Kingdom. It helps big e-commerce organizations achieve growth targets by implementing and managing best-in-class CRO programs. The service is designed to help savvy leaders and senior managers of serious online businesses to innovate and grow revenues without overloading them or their teams.

