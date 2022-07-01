Inotiv Inc. Investors Should Contact Law Firm Moore Kuehn

***Please contact fmoore@moorekuehn.com
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2022) - Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers of Inotiv Inc. NOTV regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:
(1) Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland, Virginia facility engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the Animal Welfare Act ("AWA"); (2) Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA; (3) Envigo and Inotiv did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility; (4) as a result, Inotiv was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action; (5) Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility; (6) Inotiv did not engage in proper due diligence; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
If you own Inotiv Inc. or NOTV please contact fmoore@moorekuehn.com or at (212) 709-8245.
