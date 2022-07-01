YLD FX Announced 68.2% of Their Clients Are Profitable

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2022) - At YLD FX, 68.2% of their clients that traded were profitable in May, 2022. This is staggering in comparison to the sector norm.
YLD FX
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/129663_logo1.jpg
YLD FX believe they have such a successful service can be attributed to their Account Manager system. Every client has a dedicated Account Manager who they can contact directly to ask questions, resolve issues and discuss the markets. This focus on building long-term relationships with their clients makes for a more efficient and bespoke service. Clients can trade knowing that they are accessing the live markets with their best interests taken care of.
The next reason is due to YLD FX trader favouring the Volatility Index (VIX). The VIX is a futures contract measuring the expected volatility of the S&P500. Many of YLD FX's clients trade the VIX to capture the current turbulent market conditions. The markets are experiencing rising inflation, political tensions, and an expected economic downturn. The looming fear of a potential recession has created huge price moves on the VIX.
YLD FX does not charge overnight holding fees. Rollover fees can accrue over time, eating away at potential profits. Because of this, clients are able to place positions and hold onto trades for an extended period of time, allowing the setup to fully play out. This is often used as a hedge against stock market selloffs.
Another benefit is that the margin requirements are low in comparison to other financial instruments. This means that traders can place position sizes that do not hold a high margin amount, allowing for more available equity.
We spoke with an Analyst from YLD FX for their comments on the success of the VIX for their clients and this is what they said: "The VIX has been instrumental in the performance of our clients. We are very proud of our stats as it puts YLD FX head and shoulders above other brokers in the space. Our clients are highly successful when compared to the rest of the industry."
"For example, in just May alone, 68.2% of our clients ended the month in profit. It is great to see people taking profits and paying themselves. Therefore, we want to continue to offer a bespoke service to our clients so that they can continue to take advantage of these turbulent market conditions. Our reputation is built upon the success of our clients and the VIX is helping us get to that next level. We are able to take the narrative that the majority of retail traders lose money, and flip it on its head, putting confidence back into both new and experienced traders alike."
Media Contact:
YLD FX
Source: www.yldfx.com
Email address: support@yldfx.com
Phone number: 01923 944080
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129663
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.