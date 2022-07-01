YLD FX Announced 68.2% of Their Clients Are Profitable

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2022) - At YLD FX, 68.2% of their clients that traded were profitable in May, 2022. This is staggering in comparison to the sector norm.











YLD FX believe they have such a successful service can be attributed to their Account Manager system. Every client has a dedicated Account Manager who they can contact directly to ask questions, resolve issues and discuss the markets. This focus on building long-term relationships with their clients makes for a more efficient and bespoke service. Clients can trade knowing that they are accessing the live markets with their best interests taken care of.

The next reason is due to YLD FX trader favouring the Volatility Index (VIX). The VIX is a futures contract measuring the expected volatility of the S&P500. Many of YLD FX's clients trade the VIX to capture the current turbulent market conditions. The markets are experiencing rising inflation, political tensions, and an expected economic downturn. The looming fear of a potential recession has created huge price moves on the VIX.

YLD FX does not charge overnight holding fees. Rollover fees can accrue over time, eating away at potential profits. Because of this, clients are able to place positions and hold onto trades for an extended period of time, allowing the setup to fully play out. This is often used as a hedge against stock market selloffs.

Another benefit is that the margin requirements are low in comparison to other financial instruments. This means that traders can place position sizes that do not hold a high margin amount, allowing for more available equity.

We spoke with an Analyst from YLD FX for their comments on the success of the VIX for their clients and this is what they said: "The VIX has been instrumental in the performance of our clients. We are very proud of our stats as it puts YLD FX head and shoulders above other brokers in the space. Our clients are highly successful when compared to the rest of the industry."

"For example, in just May alone, 68.2% of our clients ended the month in profit. It is great to see people taking profits and paying themselves. Therefore, we want to continue to offer a bespoke service to our clients so that they can continue to take advantage of these turbulent market conditions. Our reputation is built upon the success of our clients and the VIX is helping us get to that next level. We are able to take the narrative that the majority of retail traders lose money, and flip it on its head, putting confidence back into both new and experienced traders alike."

