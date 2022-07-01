Work-Life Brilliance Launches Courses to Help People Deal with Life Stresses and Boost Emotional Well-Being

Oakland,California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2022) - Work-Life Brilliance has announced the launch of three courses that can help people enhance their emotional well-being and develop mechanisms to cope with the challenges they face in their lives.

Work-Life Brilliance's flagship program is a 12-week live transformational program targeting women who are struggling with feelings of self-doubt, anxiety, and lack of productivity. In live sessions with Denise Green, executive coach and founder of the company, they learn to take control of their lives using several tips and techniques.

Work-Life Brilliance offers a course named "Reduce Overwhelm & Boost Productivity" that teaches people how to become productive by learning techniques to do more in less time. Its holistic approach allows clients to create lasting habits quickly.

By nature, human beings are hardwired to focus more on negative thoughts than positive ones. The "Upgrade your Thoughts, Upgrade your Life" course equips people with greater control over their thoughts and, therefore, their lives. The course achieves this by helping them to work on changing habits that might be hampering their emotional wellness and instead supports the development of relationships and habits that can contribute to their well-being. These two courses involve the use of videos, workbooks, and tools to help clients significantly boost their mental health.

The team at Work-Life Brilliance has helped thousands of people to achieve their true potential with simple but effective tools, techniques, and coaching.

The programs allow clients to feel more at ease with themselves and develop skills to overcome roadblocks like fear, anxiety, and stress.

Commenting on the courses and programs that are available through Work-Life Brilliance, Denise Green, executive coach, author, and motivational speaker, said, "I set up Work-Life Brilliance to help people who are feeling overwhelmed and stuck become calm, confident, and successful. Through the courses, my book, our podcast, and the live transformational program, we provide our clients with the materials and tools they need to change the course of their lives. They'll reduce stress and achieve fulfillment in their personal and professional lives by changing themselves from the inside out. We help people understand how their brains are programmed and then upgrade the programming so they can achieve the success they want in the areas of health, wealth, and relationships, changing the course they're on, and at the end of their life, have no regrets."

Media Contact:

Name: Denise Green

Email: info@brillianceinc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129758