$3.85 Million Lakefront Estate is Highest-Priced Sale in the History of Lely Resort

A stunning waterfront residence has sold for $3.85 million — the most expensive sale ever recorded in Lely Resort. Located at 6603 Barbera Lane, this exceptional property is situated in the sought-after Lakoya enclave. Matthew Meacham, of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Southeast Naples office, represented the buyer. Jay Reis of Premiere Plus Realty was the listing agent.

Built in 2016 by Stock Custom Homes, this artfully designed four-bedroom-plus-den, four-and-a-half-bath Majorca model residence encompasses over 4,000 square feet of luxury living. A welcoming entryway opens into a sun-soaked interior highlighted by tranquil lakefront scenes. The inviting chef's kitchen boasts quartz countertops, state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, dual islands and adjacent breakfast nook. An opulent owners' suite features a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Additional outstanding appointments include plantation shutters throughout, a fireplace and wet bar.

An expanse of glass overlooks an enclosed double picture window lanai made for grand gatherings with a shimmering infinity-edge pool and spa, summer kitchen, bar, fire pit and lounging areas.

Lely Resort is a highly desirable neighborhood offering residents access to an array of five-star amenities, including the private Players Club & Spa, swimming pools, lap pools, a fitness center, Har-Tru tennis courts, pickleball, bocce, dining and three championship 18-hole golf courses.

"This elegant estate offered quality craftsmanship, the finest of finishes and a prime location in one of the area's most sought-after communities," said Matthew Meacham. "Its record sales price is a testament to the strength of the luxury market and the demand for country club living near Naples' world-class attractions."



