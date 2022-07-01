Alltown Offers Summer Savings at the Pump Following Popular Demand for PayByCar

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2022) - Looking to save money at the pump this summer? PayByCar, Inc. and Alltown®, along with the help of "Driven by E-ZPass" are easing the burden on customers' wallets by bringing back their successful 30-cent per gallon discount promotion for drivers who sign up for and use PayByCarat any of Alltown's® 27 participating gas stations beginning July 3rd through Labor Day.
Key Takeaways:
- Beginning July 3, PayByCar is offering a 30 cents per gallon discount on gas through Labor Day for new and existing PayByCar enrollees on up to 20 gallons of fuel per visit for up to five visits at 27 participating Alltown locations in Massachusetts.
- PayByCar is a first-in-nation contactless payment Method that allows customers with an E-ZPass transponder to perform contactless payments on gas purchases at participating locations from their mobile device, without ever having to touch the pump screen or use cash, credit cards, or mobile apps.
- With an estimated 2.4 million New Englanders expected to travel by car for the July 4th weekend as reported by AAA, PayByCar and Alltown Mobil are excited to help alleviate the burden on drivers wallets of drivers fueling up during summer travel.
About PayByCar
PayByCar is a leader in making possible in-vehicle contactless payments for connected cars - both new models with state-of-the-art tech, as well as millions of older vehicles. We start with a simple goal - make in-vehicle payments easy, safe and fast today. If you have a toll transponder and a smartphone, you've got what it takes to join PayByCar now. If you don't have a transponder, ask for PayByCar's own non-toll tag instead. To Learn More Please Visit: https://www.mypaybycar.com/
Contacts:
Matt Fitzgerald
781-974-6657
matt@truenorthpr.com
Source: Pay By Car
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129752
