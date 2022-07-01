Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2022) - Eastern Platinum Limited ELR: Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Eastern Platinum Limited ELR. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/ELR_Q122.pdf
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- Liquidity to help fund expansion plans
- Additional opportunities in the pipeline
- Potential restart of underground mining
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies.
CONTACT:
Stonegate Capital Partners
info@stonegateinc.com
(214) 987-4121
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129751
