BLUETTI EB200P is Coming to Australia With a Knockdown Price

BLUETTI EB200P will officially hit the shelf with a significant price cut from July 1 through July 20, making it a great value among multiple solar generator options in the market.

EB200P is similar to the AC200P in some ways, which is one of the most popular models in the BLUETTI store. The EB200P holds a capacity of 2,048Wh for short-time backup power at home or in the wild, and a 2,200W pure sine wave inverter enables people to run most appliances, including fridges, televisions, satellite receivers, air conditioners (8,000 BTU), etc.

The built-in durable LiFePO4 battery pack can ensure impressive 3,500+ life cycles before reaching 80% capacity. Fifteen outputs allow for multitasking charging without any fuss.

When it comes to charging rate, EB200P supports up to 900W solar input. That is to say, it can be recharged to 100% SOC in 3-3.5 hours. What's more, it handles dual charging either with AC+Solar (1300W max.) or dual AC (800W in total) to halve its replenishing time.

High-Performance Features:

2,048Wh/2,200W output

15 output ports

Flexible 4 charging methods

LCD smart touch screen

900W solar+400W AC recharge in 2-2.5Hrs

Dual AC adapter (400W) fast recharge in 3-3.5Hrs

Eco-friendly, gas-free, quiet operation, and cost-effective

Besides the EB200P, AC200P and AC200MAX are also recommended for people to check out. Please refer to the following chart for specification comparison.

Model AC200P EB200P AC200MAX Price A$2,499 A$2,399 A$2,799 Rated Power 2,000W 2,200W 2,200W Capacity 2,000Wh 2,048Wh 2,048Wh Battery Chemistry LiFePO4 LiFePO4 LiFePO4 Life Cycles 3500+ 3500+ 3500+ AC Outlet 2 4 4 PV Charging 700W 900W 900W AC Charging 500W 500W 500W Warranty 2-year 2-year 2-year

Looking for an affordable solar generator that still packs in enough power to get through just about anything? A portable EB200P covers most needs. A time-limited steep price cut to A$2,399 will be available from July 1 to July 20. Snap it up before it's too late.



About BLUETTI



With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/.

Contact: sale-au@bluettipower.com

