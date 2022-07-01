O'Brien-Staley Partners Finalizes Acquisition of American Church Mortgage Company Assets



O'Brien-Staley Partners (OSP) announced today the acquisition of substantially all the assets of the American Church Mortgage Company (ACMC) on behalf of OSP Value Fund III, LP. The asset sale was approved by ACMC's shareholders during a special meeting held on June 27, 2022.

American Church Mortgage Company, ticker: ACMC, is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (REIT). ACMC has been funding loans since 1995. With its affiliate, American Investors Group, Inc., the principals of ACMC have been funding church loans across the United States since 1987. As a result of this transaction, ACMC will cease being publicly traded and shareholders will receive a pro-rata share of the portfolio liquidation proceeds pursuant to the approved "Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution" reviewed at the special meeting of shareholders.

The sale is set to close on June 30, 2022. Going forward, portfolio assets will be serviced by AmeriNat, who has significant experience with church loans. Phil Myers, President of ACMC, stated, "OSP is a unique suitor for us as we sought to wind down our life's work. Not only was OSP's valuation fair, but we are very comfortable that our borrowers will continue to be treated well by OSP and AmeriNat".

"The founders of ACMC have done an excellent job as stewards for church financing and generating strong returns for ACMC shareholders. This transaction ensures continued support for the underlying assets and allows for an orderly wind down of a 35-year-old business," said Jerry O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of OSP.

About OSP

O'Brien-Staley Partners (OSP) operates across four discrete financial business strategies: alternative asset management; market-rate impact investing; nationwide loan servicing; and deposit management. Founded by Jerry O'Brien and Warren Staley in 2010, OSP is imbued with the core credit and fundamental investing discipline, risk management and governance DNA that has long been recognized as hallmarks of their personal and professional brands. www.osp-group.com

About AmeriNat

AmeriNat, an independent affiliate of OSP, is an industry leader in servicing loan portfolios owned or originated by governmental, quasi-governmental, financial institutions and non-profit entities. Founded in 1975, AmeriNat manages $11 billion in loans and related deposits for approximately 300 city, county, state and NGO clients (including more than 100 Habitat for Humanity affiliates) across 47 states, DC and Puerto Rico. www.amerinatls.com

About American Church Mortgage Company

American Church Mortgage Company was established to provide mortgage financing for churches throughout the United States. Organized in 1987 by investment bankers, accountants and lawyers experienced in the unique financial needs of churches and other non-profit religious organizations, our organization has financed hundreds of purchases, construction, refinancing, and renovation projects ranging from $300,000 to over $5 million. ACMC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, and is a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) publicly reporting company established in 1994.

