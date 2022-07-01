Velocity Micro® Announces AMD® Ryzen™ Threadripper PRO 5000 WX Powered Workstations

RICHMOND, Va. - July 1, 2022 - (

Velocity Micro, the premier builder of award-winning enthusiast desktops, laptops, and high-performance computing solutions, announces the immediate availability of AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors on the ProMagix HD150 professional workstation. Designed for CPU-intensive applications like data calculation, rendering, machine learning, and AI, the newest AMD Threadripper PRO processors bring up to 128 CPU-threads, support up to 2TB of 8-channel DDR4 ECC Registered RAM, and AMD "Zen 3" architecture to Velocity Micro's HD150. Coupled with Velocity Micro's expertise in building premier-level workstations optimized for professional workflows, the Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series is designed for faster renders, more efficiency, and better ROI for a variety of power users. Configurations start at $6,399.

"By utilizing innovative CPU architecture and engineering expertise, AMD has positioned itself as the go-to solution for serious power users with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series," said Randy Copeland, President and CEO of Velocity Micro. "The performance advantages and productivity boost to CPU-intensive workflows are nothing short of incredible. We're thrilled to offer them to our customers."

"We are excited to partner with Velocity Micro to bring the expansive power of AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors to our workstation customers," said David McAfee, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Client Channel Business Unit, AMD. "With a full spectrum of leadership performance, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors offer an ideal solution for the most demanding professional workflows."

Features of the AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series include:

Up to 64 cores/128 threads @ up to 4.5GHz Boost and 256MB cache

Supports up to 2TB of DDR4 ECC Registered 8-channel RAM

128 PCIe® Gen 4.0 lanes

AMD "Zen 3" architecture

World-class security features, manageability, and reliability

To custom configure a ProMagix HD150 powered by Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors and take your work to the next level, visit VelocityMicro.com or call 804-419-0900.

About Velocity Micro

Velocity Micro is the premier high-performance personal computer provider in North America. Founded in 1992, Richmond, VA-based Velocity Micro custom builds award-winning gaming, mobile, multimedia, small business, and custom workstation.

Velocity Micro has earned over 75 industry awards, including 20 PC Magazine Editor's Choice awards. CNET, Digital Engineering Magazine, Maximum PC, PC World, Wired Magazine, and PC Gamer editors have all chosen Velocity Micro systems as some of the industry's best-performing, highest-quality, and most reliable PCs.

About AMD

For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible.

