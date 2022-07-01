New Partner Joins Fusion Marketplace, Bringing Additional Support for Travel Healthcare Professionals

OMAHA, Neb. - July 1, 2022 - (

The team at Fusion Marketplace has welcomed a new partner onto the traveler-first driven job platform. This adds more healthcare jobs to the platform, giving more control to healthcare travelers as they navigate their careers.

"The whole team at Fusion Marketplace is enthusiastic about the new partnership with MedUS Healthcare," said Dan Scardina, Fusion Marketplace President. "MedUS shows so much passion for their healthcare professionals, and we are all excited to see even more of that added to Fusion Marketplace."

Healthcare professionals have gained a significant amount of control over their careers through Fusion Marketplace. New features and the addition of several new agencies have created more options for travelers ready to get in the driver's seat when it comes to their future in the healthcare industry. Now they can be picky about where they go, what agency they work with, what their shift looks like, and other deciding factors when choosing an assignment.

This platform gives healthcare travelers the ability to compare pay between jobs, rate and review their recruiters, and choose housing options among other features, all while they're able to choose where they want to make their next mark.

To learn more about Fusion Marketplace and to create your traveler profile, go to fusionmarketplace.com.

About MedUS Healthcare:

MedUS Healthcare, formerly Axis Providers, is a Joint Commission-certified staffing company that specializes in the recruitment, placement, and partnership of travel nurses and other healthcare professionals nationwide. We pride ourselves on tailoring our high-paying travel assignments to the skillset of our caregivers. We are affiliated with the best facilities across the U.S., managed and operated by industry-rich professionals, and driven to deliver the BEST travel experience to the BEST healthcare professionals in the industry.

About Fusion Marketplace:

Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Unknowns known. Learn more at fusionmarketplace.com.

