Enalare Therapeutics Receives a National Institutes of Health (NIH) Grant Award

Enalare Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for patients suffering from life-threatening critical care conditions, announced today that it has been awarded a grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Funding from the grant will be used to further the development of ENA001, Enalare's unique agnostic respiratory stimulant for the treatment of respiratory depression due to opioid (prescribed or illicit) overdose/multidrug (polysubstance) overdose in a hospital or community setting. The award is expected to provide up to $2.8 million over the course of the project.

"We are honored to receive this important grant award," stated Joseph Pergolizzi M.D., Chief Research and Development Officer of Enalare. "This funding supports further development of ENA001, which we believe has the potential to improve the standard of care in treating drug-induced respiratory depression with its unique mechanism of action as an agnostic respiratory stimulant."

"The drug overdose epidemic in the United States continues to escalate and is growing in complexity with an ever-greater percentage of deaths attributed to polysubstance usage," stated Robert Raffa, Ph.D., co-founder and Scientific Advisor to Enalare. "ENA001's differentiated approach of stimulating respiratory capacity peripherally via the chemoreceptors in the carotid body has been shown to be efficacious in both animal and human studies. We look forward to continuing the development of this potentially important novel product for patients at risk of drug overdose from opioids and polysubstance usage."

Enalare was awarded this grant by NIDA via a competitive process following review of its proposed plan for further development of ENA001. In addition to the grant from NIDA, the development of ENA001 is supported by a contract (No. 75A50121C00044) with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44DA057133. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About ENA001

Enalare's lead compound, ENA001, is a one-of-a-kind new chemical entity designed as an agnostic respiratory stimulant. The compound has a unique mechanism of action that affects ventilation via the peripheral chemoreceptor pathways in the carotid body. It utilizes the body's own ventilation control system to beneficially influence breathing and has been shown to be effective and well tolerated in four previous human studies. ENA001 is an investigational compound and is not approved for use by the FDA.

About Enalare Therapeutics Inc.

Enalare Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for patients suffering from life-threatening acute respiratory and critical care conditions, including drug overdose, post-surgery respiratory depression, and apnea of prematurity. The Company retains all global rights to ENA001 and plans to initiate additional clinical studies for the compound across multiple indications in the coming year.

