Author Anthony Sugden's New Audiobook 'Order of Truth: The Gate to Hell' is a Riveting Tale That Follows Two Friends Who Hold the Fate of the Universe in Their Hands

Anthony Sugden, who served for four years in the U.S. Air Force, has completed his new audiobook "Order of Truth: The Gate to Hell": a thrilling adventure that centers around two friends as they embark on a quest to stop the resurrection of Lucifer from his prison on Mars.

Published by Audiobook Network, author Anthony Sugden's new audiobook will transport listeners into an incredibly realized world full of unique characters and surprising twists. Following the death of his friend Zach, AJ, and his friend Sunshine search for the chosen one who holds the power to stop Lucifer from taking over the universe.

As AJ and Sunshine's journey continues, startling truths about the past come to light that become essential to their quest. As the fate of mankind rests on their shoulders, AJ and Sunshine find themselves in a race against time that will keep listeners on the edge of their seats in this incredible adventure of epic proportions.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Order of Truth: The Gate to Hell" by Anthony Sugden through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

