Author Charlie T. Smith's New Audiobook '70802: Son of Iniquity' is a Captivating Story of a Young Man's Upbringing in a Dangerous Neighborhood and Its Effects on Him

Charlie T. Smith has completed his new audiobook "70802: Son of Iniquity": a powerful look at the corruptive influence a dangerous community can have on one person, and the lengths one must go to survive such an upbringing.

Published by Audiobook Network, author Charlie T. Smith's new audiobook follows a young man named Vietnam G. Franklin, known as Li'l One Gone in his neighborhood, who finds himself alone and vulnerable to the tantalizing allure of crime. New acquaintances teach him the life of the game, and soon Li'l One Gone learns what it takes to survive.

Partly inspired by the author's life and lessons learned in his formative years, Smith's tale will take listeners into an underworld where crime and illegal drugs run rampant, and even the purest of souls don't return unscathed. Will Li'L One Gone manage to escape the pull of a life of crime, or wind up like everyone else from his neighborhood?

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "70802: Son of Iniquity" by Charlie T. Smith through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

